Fusion dots is a disign studio located in Ukraine and working with clients from different parts of the world in a variety of contemporary styles. Our team consists of talented and creative interior and architecture designers.

We provide full range of Residential Interior design services, starting from developing an architectural project to the creation of "turn-key" projects.

In our work we rely on our own nine-year experience, knowledge of current trends and honesty in the implementation of projects. That's why we create design projects for our clients with a guarantee of emotions as well as an individual approach and special attention to each one.

The Studio professional philosophy is that the design of Residential interiors is called to create an esthetics of personal space, to make it convenient and to help to learn the identity. We are convinced that a design basis is search the new forms and solutions of traditional tasks that contribute to develop the innovative technologies which improve life quality in general.