Fusion Dots
Дизайнеры интерьера Sochi
    • Ар-деко: Роскошь и уют, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Столовая комната в эклектичном стиле
    Ар-деко: Роскошь и уют, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Коридор, прихожая и лестница в эклектичном стиле
    Ар-деко: Роскошь и уют, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Коридор, прихожая и лестница в эклектичном стиле
    +24
    Ар-деко: Роскошь и уют
    Сканди-лофт: интерьер в нюансах, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Столовая комната в эклектичном стиле
    Сканди-лофт: интерьер в нюансах, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Столовая комната в эклектичном стиле
    Сканди-лофт: интерьер в нюансах, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Столовая комната в эклектичном стиле
    +12
    Сканди-лофт: интерьер в нюансах
    Эко-лофт: интерьер в двухуровневой квартире, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Гостиные в эклектичном стиле
    Эко-лофт: интерьер в двухуровневой квартире, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Гостиные в эклектичном стиле
    Эко-лофт: интерьер в двухуровневой квартире, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Кухни в эклектичном стиле
    +22
    Эко-лофт: интерьер в двухуровневой квартире
    Фьюжн: слияние теплого минимализма и ар-деко в интерьере, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Гостиные в эклектичном стиле
    Фьюжн: слияние теплого минимализма и ар-деко в интерьере, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Гостиные в эклектичном стиле
    Фьюжн: слияние теплого минимализма и ар-деко в интерьере, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Гостиные в эклектичном стиле
    +26
    Фьюжн: слияние теплого минимализма и ар-деко в интерьере
    Интерьер коттеджа, жилая зона, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Спальня в эклектичном стиле Зеленый
    Интерьер коттеджа, жилая зона, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Спальня в эклектичном стиле Зеленый
    Интерьер коттеджа, жилая зона, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Спальня в эклектичном стиле Синий
    +8
    Интерьер коттеджа, жилая зона
    На стыке стилей, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Гостиная в стиле минимализм Серый
    На стыке стилей, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Кухня в стиле минимализм
    На стыке стилей, Fusion Dots Fusion Dots Кухня в стиле минимализм
    +6
    На стыке стилей
    Показать все 7 проекты

    Fusion dots is a disign studio located in Ukraine and working with clients from different parts of the world in a variety of contemporary styles. Our team consists of talented and creative interior and architecture designers.

    We provide full range of Residential Interior design services, starting from developing an architectural project to the creation of "turn-key" projects.

    In our work we rely on our own nine-year experience, knowledge of current trends and honesty in the implementation of projects. That's why we create design projects for our clients with a guarantee of emotions as well as an individual approach and special attention to each one.

    The Studio professional philosophy is that the design of Residential interiors is called to create an esthetics of personal space, to make it convenient and to help to learn the identity. We are convinced that a design basis is search the new forms and solutions of traditional tasks that contribute to develop the innovative technologies which improve life quality in general.

    Услуги
    • Residential Interior design
    • Color Consulting
    • Floor Plans
    • Furniture Selection
    • House Plans
    • Lighting Design
    • Space Planning
    Регионы обслуживания
    • Georgia
    • Denmark
    • Russia
    • Ukraine
    • Sochi
    Адрес
    354000 Sochi
    Россия
    +7-9284501179 fd-interior.com

