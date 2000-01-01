Ваш браузер устарел.

เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นกับการออกแบบบ้านของเราโปรดดาวน์โหลดเบราเซอร์ฟรีอื่น ๆ เพียงคลิกที่ไอคอน!

Комнаты
Специалисты
Журнал
Станьте профессионалом
Премиум
Выйти
Diff.Studio
Дизайнеры интерьера Киев
Обзор 90Проекты (90) 0Книги идей (0)
Отзыв (0)
edit edit in admin Запросить отзыв Новый проект
Запросить отзыв Отредактировать профиль

Проекты

Новый проект
  • Стать Премиум
    • Light-filled house., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Light-filled house., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Light-filled house., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    +48
    Light-filled house.
    Finely crafted space., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Finely crafted space., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Finely crafted space., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    +56
    Finely crafted space.
    Art of relaxation., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Art of relaxation., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Art of relaxation., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    +20
    Art of relaxation.
    Clean modern lines., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Clean modern lines., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Clean modern lines., Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    +35
    Clean modern lines.
    Aura of calm serenity, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Aura of calm serenity, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Aura of calm serenity, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    +28
    Aura of calm serenity
    Rue de Rivoli, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Rue de Rivoli, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    Rue de Rivoli, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Дома на одну семью
    +74
    Rue de Rivoli
    Показать все 90 проекты

    Each project made by Diff.Studio is a unique space with a distinctive character and flawless execution. The team specialises in modern designs enriched by different styles, forms, and materials – and never stops until they find the best solution. Experience paired with knowledge and flair helps Diff create inspiring and comfortable places.

    Услуги
    Interior Design Architecture
    Регионы обслуживания
    Киев Ukraine Europe
    Награды компании
    Победители конкурса 3D Design. Глубокое погружение в стиль. https://www.facebook.com/incourse.tv/posts/927731533958959?pnref=story 
    Адрес
    hello@diff-studio.com
    01001 Киев
    Украина
    +380-936163434 www.diff-studio.com
    Законное владение

    hello@diff-studio.com

    Последние упоминания редакторами homify

      Add SEO element