Hi there, my name is Evgeny Makhnev. For more than seven years I have been creating modern
premium interiors for free-spirited people. My interiors have repeatedly been included in the
top interiors of the year, and have been published in collection editions of the international
magazine SALON Interior. I actively blog on Instagram and you can see some of my projects on
YouTube. I give lectures on modern design. Honored to be the cover face of IN HOME regional
magazine. I am in constant development and regularly attend international industry
exhibitions (iSaloni, Cersaie). I completed professional trainings at leading European furniture,
ceramics and sanitary ware companies (Porcelanosa, Apavisa, Grespania, Mirage, Antonio
Lupi, Nobilia, Villeroy&boch). In my projects, I use the latest finishing materials and
technologies (large-format porcelain tiles and stone veneer, hidden and track lighting, smart
home systems, hidden skirting boards and doors, built-in furniture and household appliances)
I carry out a full cycle of project implementation trying to automate the technical part of the
work as much as possible. Typically, my work begins with getting to know the client and
identifying their needs, followed by measuring the premises, creating a digital copy using BIM
technology and producing a full range of construction drawings, design documentation and
photorealistic renderings. At the same time, I work on the selection and coordination of all
finishing materials, the design of furniture and complex equipment. Supervision and technical
support is carried out at all stages of repair including the final arrangement and decoration.
Having achieved maximum success in my region, I am looking for opportunities to enter the
international market. At this stage, I am open to collaboration on interesting architectural
projects remotely, and I am also ready for relocation. My range of interests and technical
knowledge is not limited by interior design, and I am open to work in IT, digital and the gaming
industry as a designer of game worlds and meta universes.
