Ваш браузер устарел.

เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นกับการออกแบบบ้านของเราโปรดดาวน์โหลดเบราเซอร์ฟรีอื่น ๆ เพียงคลิกที่ไอคอน!

Комнаты
Специалисты
Журнал
Станьте профессионалом
Премиум
Выйти
EVGENY MAKHNEV
Дизайнеры интерьера Дубай
Обзор 1Проекты (1) 0Книги идей (0)
Отзыв (0)
edit edit in admin Запросить отзыв Новый проект
Запросить отзыв Отредактировать профиль

Проекты

Новый проект
  • Стать Премиум
    • Villa Jarminal, EVGENY MAKHNEV EVGENY MAKHNEV Вилла
    Villa Jarminal, EVGENY MAKHNEV EVGENY MAKHNEV Вилла
    Villa Jarminal, EVGENY MAKHNEV EVGENY MAKHNEV Вилла
    +22
    Villa Jarminal

    Hi there, my name is Evgeny Makhnev. For more than seven years I have been creating modern

    premium interiors for free-spirited people. My interiors have repeatedly been included in the

    top interiors of the year, and have been published in collection editions of the international

    magazine SALON Interior. I actively blog on Instagram and you can see some of my projects on

    YouTube. I give lectures on modern design. Honored to be the cover face of IN HOME regional

    magazine. I am in constant development and regularly attend international industry

    exhibitions (iSaloni, Cersaie). I completed professional trainings at leading European furniture,

    ceramics and sanitary ware companies (Porcelanosa, Apavisa, Grespania, Mirage, Antonio

    Lupi, Nobilia, Villeroy&boch). In my projects, I use the latest finishing materials and

    technologies (large-format porcelain tiles and stone veneer, hidden and track lighting, smart

    home systems, hidden skirting boards and doors, built-in furniture and household appliances)

    I carry out a full cycle of project implementation trying to automate the technical part of the

    work as much as possible. Typically, my work begins with getting to know the client and

    identifying their needs, followed by measuring the premises, creating a digital copy using BIM

    technology and producing a full range of construction drawings, design documentation and

    photorealistic renderings. At the same time, I work on the selection and coordination of all

    finishing materials, the design of furniture and complex equipment. Supervision and technical

    support is carried out at all stages of repair including the final arrangement and decoration.

    Having achieved maximum success in my region, I am looking for opportunities to enter the

    international market. At this stage, I am open to collaboration on interesting architectural

    projects remotely, and I am also ready for relocation. My range of interests and technical

    knowledge is not limited by interior design, and I am open to work in IT, digital and the gaming

    industry as a designer of game worlds and meta universes. 

    Услуги
    Iterior Designer
    Регионы обслуживания
    United Arab Emirates и Дубай
    Адрес
    Dubai
    3371500 Дубай
    Объединенные Арабские Эмираты
    +7-9183465160 makhnev-design.com
      Add SEO element