Smart Wood
Подрядчики Moscow
Отзыв (1)
    Smart Wood - норвежский дом
    Smart Wood - post and beam
    Smart Wood - баня и летняя кухня

    Smart Wood - Log Home Builders from Russia 

    High quality custom homes candcrafted with love and attention to every detail. "Smart Wood Log Homes" designs and builds high quality custom log and timber homes from the best siberian cedar and pine as well as imported canadian red cedar. We deliver handcrafted log homes of exceptional quality up to the highest standards. Royal Wood uses canadian and russian logbuilding techniques as well as non-settling techniques (post and beam, timber frame, piece-en-piece)

    Услуги
    • Проектирование
    • производство и строительство деревянных домов ручной рубки под ключ!
    Регионы обслуживания
    • Europe
    • Russia
    • Belarus
    • Kazakhstan
    • Mongolia
    • UAE
    • Cyprus
    • USA
    Адрес
    131281 Moscow
    Россия
    +7-4952120754 smwood.ru http://smartwood.by

    Отзыв

    dom.rustykalny.ms
    Amazing
    больше 6 лет назад
