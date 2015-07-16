Ваш браузер устарел.

Shar Project
Архитекторы Moscow
    • Townhouse "Bristol", Shar Project Shar Project Коридор, прихожая и лестница в стиле минимализм
    Townhouse "Bristol", Shar Project Shar Project Коридор, прихожая и лестница в стиле минимализм
    Townhouse "Bristol", Shar Project Shar Project Спальня в стиле минимализм
    +8
    Townhouse "Bristol"
    Ворота, Shar Project Shar Project Гараж в стиле минимализм
    Ворота, Shar Project Shar Project Гараж в стиле минимализм
    Ворота, Shar Project Shar Project Гараж в стиле минимализм
    +9
    Ворота
    HANGER, Shar Project Shar Project Прихожая, коридор и лестницыШкафы и вешалки
    HANGER, Shar Project Shar Project Прихожая, коридор и лестницыШкафы и вешалки
    HANGER, Shar Project Shar Project Прихожая, коридор и лестницыШкафы и вешалки
    +1
    HANGER

    SHAR Project is a Moscow-based architecture bureau created by Russian architects Sandro Sherents and Oleg Ivanov-Shtofman in 2012. Oleg and Sandro being the alumni of Moscow Architecture Institute have been collaborating for over 10 years and worked for a number of architecture companies. Sandro focused on the architecture and design of public places, while Oleg being an employee of Mosproekt-2 was actively involved into "big" architecture. Miscellaneous knowledge and experience allow Oleg and Sandro to successfully meet a wide range of challenges – from the big architecture and interiors to the graphic design and overall esthetics and functionality of a project.

    Услуги
    архитектура и Дизайн
    Регионы обслуживания
    • russia
    • Georgia
    • Ukraine
    • France
    Награды компании
    Arhiwood
