ANNAROMEO DESIGN
Дизайнеры интерьера Barcelona, Испания
Проекты

    Cozy Loft Style Apartment. 1 bedroom, 97 m2, Barcelona.
    Fantastic elegant apartment in Barcelona, 170 m2
    Cozy loft style VILLA IN SAINT-PETERSBURG, FIRST FLOOR

    We are a Barcelona-based, award-winning architecture and interior design studio specialized in the creation and development of commercial and residential projects.We create completely individual projects, taking into account your wishes and turning your dreams into reality.

    We realize a full and developed narrative to each project, whether in hospitality or commercial orders having the ability to translate clients’ wishes into extra special interiors.


    Услуги
    • Interior design project
    • 3d rendering
    • Architecture drawings
    • online interior design
    Регионы обслуживания
    • WORLDWIDE ONLINE PROJECT DEVELOPING | Barcelona
    • Moscow
    • Saint-Petersburg
    • Dubai
    • Los-Angeles
    • Miami
    • Barcelona
    • Испания
    Адрес
    Carrer Misser Ferrer 3
    08002 Barcelona, Испания
    Испания
    +34-673808811 annaromeo.design
    Законное владение

    Carrer Misser Ferrer, 3. Barcelona 08002. Spain

