We are a Barcelona-based, award-winning architecture and interior design studio specialized in the creation and development of commercial and residential projects.We create completely individual projects, taking into account your wishes and turning your dreams into reality.
We realize a full and developed narrative to each project, whether in hospitality or commercial orders having the ability to translate clients’ wishes into extra special interiors.
- Услуги
- Interior design project
- 3d rendering
- Architecture drawings
- online interior design
- Регионы обслуживания
- WORLDWIDE ONLINE PROJECT DEVELOPING | Barcelona
- Moscow
- Saint-Petersburg
- Dubai
- Los-Angeles
- Miami
- Barcelona
- Испания
- Показать все 8 регион обслуживания
- Адрес
-
Carrer Misser Ferrer 3
08002 Barcelona, Испания
Испания
+34-673808811 annaromeo.design
Законное владение
Carrer Misser Ferrer, 3. Barcelona 08002. Spain