Endless creative energy with fantastic sense of style, solving complex problems and dealing with difficult design issues. I am a people person and love every part of interior design!
Can help anyone, around the world with complex E-design packages requiring more than just colour schemes.
- Услуги
- Affordable E-design
- high-end interior desin
- Регионы обслуживания
- All around the world и Klaipėda
- Адрес
-
Kuncu g. 16
95204 Klaipėda
Литва
+370-67119788 VictoriaGikaras.design
Законное владение
Klaipėda, lithuania