Torigi
Дизайнеры интерьера Klaipėda
Отзыв (4)
    • Endless creative energy with fantastic sense of style, solving complex problems and dealing with difficult design issues. I am a people person and love every part of interior design!

    Can help anyone, around the world with complex E-design packages requiring more than just colour schemes.

    Услуги
    • Affordable E-design
    • high-end interior desin
    Регионы обслуживания
    All around the world и Klaipėda
    Адрес
    Kuncu g. 16
    95204 Klaipėda
    Литва
    +370-67119788 VictoriaGikaras.design
    Законное владение

    Klaipėda, lithuania

    Отзыв

    Sigitas Gikaras
    больше 2 лет назад
    Maryam Amer
    больше 2 лет назад
    Nadezhda Ziborova
    Возможно, если бы я не встретил Викторию, я бы никогда не нанял дизайнера. Она изменила мое мнение об услугах дизайнера интерьера. Теперь я знаю, что, безусловно, стоит иметь кого-то, кто вносит значительный вклад в мой дом и хочет сделать его просто идеальным для меня и моей семьи. Нам пришлось переехать с семьей в другую страну, и нам нужно было как можно скорее организовать наш новый дом. Поскольку я был занят с ребенком и процессом переезда, у меня не было времени, чтобы самому все создать. В моей голове было так много идей, Виктория помогла мне превратить их в уникальную концепцию, которой я должен был следовать, ремонтируя нашу прекрасную квартиру. Цветовая гамма, макеты, список покупок, советы по оформлению - это было как раз то, что мне было нужно. Спасибо, Виктория, и удачи в твоей невероятной работе.
    больше 2 лет назад
