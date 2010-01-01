Ваш браузер устарел.

YODEZEEN architects
Архитекторы Киев, Украина
Отзыв (1)
    We design every project as a one-offYODEZEEN is a multi-award winning architectural and design studio operating in the field of interior design and architecture. Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev established the studio in 2010 in their desire to create a knowledge-based approach in design and architecture. With 50 employees, offices in Kyiv, Moscow, London, Miami and Los Angeles, YODEZEEN has become the rising contemporary star in design and architecture.The studio is distinguished by its high-end design, international expertise, and local capability and works across a range of typologies, including residential, commercial and hospitality projects. The variety and scale of each project our team has delivered have made us experts in our domain with a holistic and global view. The studio offers tailor-made solutions for every project that has a unique identity according to its context. Understanding the scope and the projects’ ambitions, and through listening to clients, users, and contractors help us in creating well-conceived design solutions.

    Услуги
    • interior design
    • interior architecture
    • architecture
    • retail design
    • hospitality design
    • healthcare design
    Регионы обслуживания
    Worldwide
    Награды компании
    • Catch seafood restaurant – Shortlisted in Restaurant & Bar Design Awards
    • Catch seafood restaurant – Finalist of SBID International Design Awards
    • Catch seafood restaurant – the Grand Prix in Interior of the Year Awards
    • Catch seafood restaurant – the Grand Prix in Interium 2018
    • Eyewear store interior – The third place in the nomination Interiors of the retail spaces and HoReCa objects Interior of the Year Awards
    • Masculine Elegance – The first place in the nomination Interior of the apartment in contemporary style in Interior of the Year Awards
    • Without borders Best Interior Design Apartment Florida, USA Oceana Drive – International property awards,
    • Catch seafood restaurant – Leisure Interior Ukraine CATCH Seafood Restaurant International property awards
    • Copper Interior – Interior Design Apartment Ukraine in International property awards
    • Art-filled apartment – Best Interior Design Apartment Ukraine International property awards
    • Best Interior Design Apartment Georgia – International property awards
    • Tbilisi – The third place in the nomination Interior of an apartment in a classical style in Interior of the Year Awards
    • Residential complex Diamond Hill – The second place in the nomination Interior of an apartment in a classical style Interior of the Year Awards
    • Residential complex PecherSKY – The first place in the nomination Interior of an apartment in a classical style Interior of the Year Awards
    • Office 44 – Art Space 2015
    • Показать все 15 награды
    Адрес
    Липинского 4
    01003 Киев, Украина
    Украина
    +380-938359510 yodezeen.com

    Отзыв

    Vladyslav Polupan Vladyslav Polupan
    Если вы заказчик - получите однотипный проект в черных тонах ( не в плане стиля,а действительно такой же как и многих других под копирку) , одинаковой мебелью и просрочкой срока выполнения минимум на несколько месяцев за ценник вдвое-втрое выше рынка. Есть чудесная фраза: "Лучше быть,чем казаться" Артем и Артур выбрали путь для студии "Казаться" Подводя итоги: не рекомендую Вам попадать в YoDezeen
    около 3 лет назад
    Дата проекта: Январь 2019
