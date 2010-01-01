We design every project as a one-offYODEZEEN is a multi-award winning architectural and design studio operating in the field of interior design and architecture. Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev established the studio in 2010 in their desire to create a knowledge-based approach in design and architecture. With 50 employees, offices in Kyiv, Moscow, London, Miami and Los Angeles, YODEZEEN has become the rising contemporary star in design and architecture.The studio is distinguished by its high-end design, international expertise, and local capability and works across a range of typologies, including residential, commercial and hospitality projects. The variety and scale of each project our team has delivered have made us experts in our domain with a holistic and global view. The studio offers tailor-made solutions for every project that has a unique identity according to its context. Understanding the scope and the projects’ ambitions, and through listening to clients, users, and contractors help us in creating well-conceived design solutions.