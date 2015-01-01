Ваш браузер устарел.

ARCH IG
Архитекторы Belgorod
    Milk & Coffee
    Кухня-столовая. Дом в стиле прерий.
    Escobar Coffee
    Интерьер гостиной дома в стиле прерий.

    ABOUT US
    Arch IG is a tandem of architects, engineers and designers. Successfully completing each other as a team, we rightfully occupy leading positions in the field of design and construction services. The main focus of our company is the design and construction of private houses, as well as adaptation and optimization of design decisions. Each project created by Arch IG is a unique solution designed just for you. Our houses – just like people – have their own style and character; each of them has its own personality and charisma. We design and build not just houses – we create private space where you will be comfortable. The house built by us will please you with its warmth and comfort, because it will be a projection of your attitude and taste – it will become a part of you. 

    A house is a place where you always want to come back.

    Услуги
    • Архитектурное проектирование
    • Дизайн интерьера
    • Сопровождение строительства
    Регионы обслуживания
    • Москва
    • Киев
    • Астана
    • Минск
    • Харьков
    • Belgorod
    Награды компании
    • Laureate of the international contest For birthday of Gustave Eiffel 2015 France, Paris. Gold diploma.
    • Laureate of the international contest Organic architecture, nomination Architecture. June 2016 France, Paris.
    Адрес
    308000 Belgorod
    Россия
    +7-9803880515 archingroup.com
