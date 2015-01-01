ABOUT US

Arch IG is a tandem of architects, engineers and designers. Successfully completing each other as a team, we rightfully occupy leading positions in the field of design and construction services. The main focus of our company is the design and construction of private houses, as well as adaptation and optimization of design decisions. Each project created by Arch IG is a unique solution designed just for you. Our houses – just like people – have their own style and character; each of them has its own personality and charisma. We design and build not just houses – we create private space where you will be comfortable. The house built by us will please you with its warmth and comfort, because it will be a projection of your attitude and taste – it will become a part of you.

A house is a place where you always want to come back.