GELA_design
Дизайнеры интерьера Tambov
    This is a team of graduates. Modern professionals with classical foundations - Benefit, Durability, Beauty!

    We are not afraid of bold decisions! Regular members of the forums on architecture and design. We regularly attend exhibitions in search of new ideas, materials and opportunities. Our main principles of the interior solution are: the main thing is to hide everything unnecessary, observe ergonomics, make the space comfortable, create an atmosphere, because each has its own, which makes the interior special and unique. Trusting us with your interior you get: peace of mind, free time, save nerves and money. And we, with love and care, will create what you dreamed about. In the project we use materials and furniture that fit your budget.

    Услуги
    Design interior
    Регионы обслуживания
    • We are for interesting projects
    • so we are not afraid of distance
    • Tambov
    Награды компании
    Diploma for 1st place in the All-Russian open competition of university students and young researchers. Young people look at the problems of the regional economy 2015 TSTU. Namination – Architecture
    Адрес
    Kommynalnaia
    392000 Tambov
    Россия
    +7-9106588510 gela_design.houzz.ru
    Законное владение

    Russia. Tambov. Kommynalnaia 7. 392000

