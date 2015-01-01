This is a team of graduates. Modern professionals with classical foundations - Benefit, Durability, Beauty!

We are not afraid of bold decisions! Regular members of the forums on architecture and design. We regularly attend exhibitions in search of new ideas, materials and opportunities. Our main principles of the interior solution are: the main thing is to hide everything unnecessary, observe ergonomics, make the space comfortable, create an atmosphere, because each has its own, which makes the interior special and unique. Trusting us with your interior you get: peace of mind, free time, save nerves and money. And we, with love and care, will create what you dreamed about. In the project we use materials and furniture that fit your budget.