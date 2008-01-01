AVIS Electronics company (owner of AVEL brand and trademark) was founded in 2008. Today we are one of the world's leading company in the market of special application in-wall mirror, waterproof and integrated TVs.
Our main products now are Mirror TVs, Waterproof Bathroom and Shower Televisions, Cabinet Door Kitchen Televisions.
- tv, kitchen design и kitchen tv
- Shenzhen
- Адрес
506-507A, HuiGu ChuangXin Technology park, JingBei road, Shiyan town, Baoan district
518108 Shenzhen
Китай
+86-18666660854 www.aviselectronics.com