AVIS Electronics
Оборудование для кухни и ванной Shenzhen
    • Телевизор в зеркале, AVIS Electronics AVIS Electronics Ванная комнатаЗеркала Черный
    Телевизор в зеркале, AVIS Electronics AVIS Electronics Ванная комнатаЗеркала
    Телевизор в зеркале
    Cabinet Door TVs, AVIS Electronics AVIS Electronics КухняШкафы и полки Дерево Белый
    Cabinet Door TVs, AVIS Electronics AVIS Electronics КухняЭлектроника Черный
    Cabinet Door TVs, AVIS Electronics AVIS Electronics КухняЭлектроника Черный
    Cabinet Door TVs

    AVIS Electronics company (owner of AVEL brand and trademark) was founded in 2008. Today we are one of the world's leading company in the market of special application in-wall mirror, waterproof and integrated TVs.

    Our main products now are Mirror TVs, Waterproof Bathroom and Shower Televisions, Cabinet Door Kitchen Televisions.

    Услуги
    tv, kitchen design и kitchen tv
    Регионы обслуживания
    Shenzhen
    Адрес
    506-507A, HuiGu ChuangXin Technology park, JingBei road, Shiyan town, Baoan district
    518108 Shenzhen
    Китай
    +86-18666660854 www.aviselectronics.com
