I am young architect and interior designer. I love designing - which means to me making space around people more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. I am opened for any creative cooperation. You can contact me by e-mail: janebiruykova@mail.ru

Услуги interior & exterior design

landscape design

Architecture Регионы обслуживания Saint-Petersburg

Yalta

Kiev

Moscow

Batumi

Dnepropetrovsk

Mexico

New York

Khabarovsk

Novosibirsk

Crimea

Sankt-Peterburg, Россия

Показать все 12 регион обслуживания Адрес 197706 Sankt-Peterburg, Россия

Россия

+7-9780295841 www.behance.net/Jj_Bi