Biriukova Ievgeniia
Архитекторы Sankt-Peterburg, Россия
Проекты

    • Апартаменты в Нью-Йорке, Biriukova Ievgeniia Biriukova Ievgeniia Гостиная в скандинавском стиле
    +1
    Апартаменты в Нью-Йорке
    ФЕН-ШУЙ, Biriukova Ievgeniia Biriukova Ievgeniia Гостиная в стиле минимализм
    +11
    ФЕН-ШУЙ
    Scandinavian Apt in Kiev, Biriukova Ievgeniia Biriukova Ievgeniia Кухня в скандинавском стиле
    +6
    Scandinavian Apt in Kiev
    I am young architect and interior designer. I love designing - which means to me making space around people more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. I am opened for any creative cooperation. You can contact me by e-mail: janebiruykova@mail.ru
    Услуги
    • interior & exterior design
    • landscape design
    • Architecture
    Регионы обслуживания
    • Saint-Petersburg
    • Yalta
    • Kiev
    • Moscow
    • Batumi
    • Dnepropetrovsk
    • Mexico
    • New York
    • Khabarovsk
    • Novosibirsk
    • Crimea
    • Sankt-Peterburg, Россия
    Адрес
    197706 Sankt-Peterburg, Россия
    Россия
    +7-9780295841 www.behance.net/Jj_Bi
