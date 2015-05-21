Architectural studio Dumitru Didencul Architects is an innovative architecture and urban design bureau.Owing to our high creative and professional

potential, we combine in the best way the elegance and beauty of the concept project with technical realization capabilities, while keeping the costs reasonable for the entire project. We attach great importance to cooperation between the buildings and environment in which they are situated for providing an uplifting backdrop for daily life. We consider the environmental protection and resource awareness to be an indispensable part of our current and future work. The creative process is based on an open exchange of ideas both within the firm and more importantly, between the client and the firm, throughout the development of a project. Every project present itself a synthesis of our own expertise and experience with that of our partners and clients. We take care about our development, so we continuously acquire knowledge about new technologies in our business. We collaborate with different crafts people to fabricate specific architectural elements. One of the main goals of our bureau is to create a positive medium of communication and design that enables and inspires multiple interests to collaborate from diverse viewpoints.