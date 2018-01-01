I am a professional architect and interior designer, residential and commercial spaces. I have successfully worked in the field of architecture 7 years, 7 years, I have designed and produced more than 50 major projects in Russia, Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Belgium, France, Spain, Qatar. I have been a full development of the project from the design of the door handles to create architectural and engineering solutions. Main Line is a modern home interiors. I believe that the most important project in this functionality, it is important for me to find a harmonious, aesthetic and convenient solution to your space, that it is right for you. Architecture and interior design - it is the whole world that we are creating.