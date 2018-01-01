Ваш браузер устарел.

Entalcev Konstantin
Архитекторы Moscow
Отзыв (1)
Проекты

    • B O H O 60, Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Кухня в рустикальном стиле
    B O H O 60, Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Гостиная в рустикальном стиле
    B O H O 60, Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Гостиная в рустикальном стиле
    B O H O 60
    Design project of the apartment in Zagreb (50 sq.m.), Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Гостиная в стиле минимализм
    Design project of the apartment in Zagreb (50 sq.m.), Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Спальня в стиле минимализм
    Design project of the apartment in Zagreb (50 sq.m.), Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Кухня в стиле минимализм
    Design project of the apartment in Zagreb (50 sq.m.)
    apartment of 32sq.m., Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Гостиная в стиле лофт
    apartment of 32sq.m., Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Гостиная в стиле лофт
    apartment of 32sq.m., Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Кухня в стиле лофт
    apartment of 32sq.m.
    apartment of 35 sq.m., Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Кухня в стиле лофт
    apartment of 35 sq.m., Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Гостиная в стиле лофт
    apartment of 35 sq.m., Entalcev Konstantin Entalcev Konstantin Гостиная в стиле лофт
    apartment of 35 sq.m.

    I am a professional architect and interior designer, residential and commercial spaces. I have successfully worked in the field of architecture 7 years, 7 years, I have designed and produced more than 50 major projects in Russia, Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Belgium, France, Spain, Qatar. I have been a full development of the project from the design of the door handles to create architectural and engineering solutions. Main Line is a modern home interiors. I believe that the most important project in this functionality, it is important for me to find a harmonious, aesthetic and convenient solution to your space, that it is right for you. Architecture and interior design - it is the whole world that we are creating.

    Услуги
    Architecture и Interior Design
    Регионы обслуживания
    Europe
    Адрес
    101000 Moscow
    Россия
    +7-9859611062 www.behance.net/kea_buro

    Отзыв

    anastasia.b.dmitrieva
    Константин, делал визуализацию двух комнат. Работа была выполнена не в срок, при чем без каких-либо обоснованных причин. После завершения работы, дизайнер попросил сразу перечислить остаток сумму, ссылаясь на семейные обстоятельства, не дожидавшись наших комментариев. Константин уверял нас, что обязательно внесёт правки, если потребуется. После того как у нас появились комментарии к работе, Константин, перестал отвечать, подходить к телефону. До сих пор нам не скорректировали наш финальный проект!!! Вместо заявленных 2/3 месяцев на проект, мы ждём его уже 1,5 года!
    больше 2 лет назад
    Дата проекта: Август 2018
