Vekovoy Les
Строительные материалы ​Санкт-Петербург, Saint-Petersburg,
    Слэбы из мореного дуба

    Our
    company is located in St. Petersburg and specializes in the extraction, processing and supply of morainic wood, in particular bog oak and moraine larch (Lárix decídua). The duration of stay under the water of oak is 700-3500 years, larch - from 50 to 100 years. There is a wood various, sometimes absolutely stunning shades and textures.

    Our company managed to standardize and streamline the requirements for moraine wood, and to ensure a continuous process of extraction and processing.

    All material sold by our company undergoes phyto-sanitary control and has a correct documentary registration.

    The material is delivered in the form of a log, a planed board (humidity 8-12% (oak)) and edged board (humidity 8-12% (larch)). Delivery can be carried out as a 20ft - container (LIFO), and by road.

    We are ready to provide uninterrupted supplies in any amount of interest.

    Услуги
    • Мореный дуб в виде доски
    • мебельного щита
    • в кругляке. Напольные покрытия
    • элементы лестниц
    • подоконники
    • стеновые панели.
    Регионы обслуживания
    ​Санкт-Петербург и Saint-Petersburg
    Адрес
    Лахтинский пр., 119 а, Lakhtinsky prospect, 119
    197229 ​Санкт-Петербург, Saint-Petersburg,
    Россия
    +7-8129064956 vekles.com
    Законное владение

    Санкт-Петербург, Лахтинский пр., 119 а

    197229,

    Saint-Petersburg, Lakhtinsky prospect, 119

