Ваш браузер устарел.

เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นกับการออกแบบบ้านของเราโปรดดาวน์โหลดเบราเซอร์ฟรีอื่น ๆ เพียงคลิกที่ไอคอน!

Комнаты
Специалисты
Журнал
Станьте профессионалом
Премиум
Выйти
DS Fresco
Дизайнеры интерьера Санкт-Петербург; Москва; Волгоград
Обзор 62Проекты (62) 1Книги идей (1)
Отзыв (0)
edit edit in admin Запросить отзыв Новый проект
Запросить отзыв Отредактировать профиль

Проекты

Новый проект
  • Стать Премиум
    • основная зона коттеджа в Волгограде (кухня, столовая, гостиная, прихожая), DS Fresco DS Fresco Кухня в стиле минимализм
    основная зона коттеджа в Волгограде (кухня, столовая, гостиная, прихожая), DS Fresco DS Fresco Кухня в стиле минимализм
    основная зона коттеджа в Волгограде (кухня, столовая, гостиная, прихожая), DS Fresco DS Fresco Кухня в стиле минимализм
    +4
    основная зона коттеджа в Волгограде (кухня, столовая, гостиная, прихожая)
    Стоматология в г. Волгограде, DS Fresco DS Fresco Коммерческие помещения
    Стоматология в г. Волгограде, DS Fresco DS Fresco Коммерческие помещения
    Стоматология в г. Волгограде, DS Fresco DS Fresco Коммерческие помещения
    Стоматология в г. Волгограде
    Спальня хайтек, DS Fresco DS Fresco Спальня в стиле минимализм
    Спальня хайтек, DS Fresco DS Fresco Спальня в стиле минимализм
    Спальня хайтек, DS Fresco DS Fresco Спальня в стиле минимализм
    +1
    Спальня хайтек
    фасад промышленного здания, DS Fresco DS Fresco Дома в стиле лофт
    фасад промышленного здания, DS Fresco DS Fresco Дома в стиле лофт
    фасад промышленного здания, DS Fresco DS Fresco Дома в стиле лофт
    +4
    фасад промышленного здания
    Ванная комната в коттедже г. Волгоград, DS Fresco DS Fresco Ванная в стиле лофт
    Ванная комната в коттедже г. Волгоград, DS Fresco DS Fresco Ванная в стиле лофт
    Ванная комната в коттедже г. Волгоград
    Кухня/столовая, DS Fresco DS Fresco Кухня в стиле лофт
    Кухня/столовая, DS Fresco DS Fresco Кухня в стиле лофт
    Кухня/столовая, DS Fresco DS Fresco Кухня в стиле лофт
    Кухня/столовая
    Показать все 62 проекты

    Like an artist is painting a composition diluted in clear watercolors on a damp plaster, inch by inch, we are creating a holistic and unique design from a palette of different combinations, trends and colors, skillfully combining trends from ageless classics to nontrivial modernist style.Design studio Fresco is a team of ambitious, creative and talented architects-designers which embodies the most grandiose dreams in stunning reality. We don't pursue tendencies, we create them. We don't imitate others, we build the own style. We live design, we breathe it, we pour our soul in it, bringing into harmony fresh ideas and the saved up experience, making the world beautiful

    Услуги
    Дизайн интерьера, архитектура и ландшафтный дизайн
    Регионы обслуживания
    Санкт-Петербург; Москва; Волгоград
    Награды компании
    • Diploma of the 1st degree architectural drawing for project:town landscape 
    • Diploma of the 2st degree architectural drawing for project: self project architectural drawing. The 11 international forum new ideas of the century international competition of graduation projects and architectural drawing competition.
    Адрес
    400050 Санкт-Петербург; Москва; Волгоград
    Россия
    +7-9375561712 www.dsfresco.ru

    Последние упоминания редакторами homify

      Add SEO element