HandZart
Дизайнеры интерьера Kazan
    • Cottage in Eco style, HandZart HandZart Гостиная в стиле модерн
    Cottage in Eco style, HandZart HandZart Гостиная в стиле модерн
    Cottage in Eco style, HandZart HandZart Кухня в стиле модерн
    +8
    Cottage in Eco style
    Apartament in Modern Style, HandZart HandZart
    Apartament in Modern Style, HandZart HandZart
    Apartament in Modern Style, HandZart HandZart
    +39
    Apartament in Modern Style

    HandZart group creating a functional area and a new generation of smart-standard space for public buildings and privat houses!

    Our customers are different types of people. Work, lifestyle, no matter where
    you live and what is your hobby. Open, demanding, modern - they are just like us. So when we think about how they want to live, we ask this question to ourself.

    Услуги
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture
    • Engineering
    • Urban planning
    • brending
    • startup.
    Регионы обслуживания
    • Europe
    • USA
    • russia
    • Canada
    • Asia.
    • Kazan
    Адрес
    420000 Kazan
    Россия
    +7-9600485371 www.handzart.com

