Italian handmade lighting.

MULTIFORME® is an Italian company specialized in high-end handmade lighting. Our headquarter and our furnace are situated close to Venice, in the heart of the Veneto lighting district, an excellence of the Made in Italy sector.

MULTIFORME® operates autonomously thanks to its technical department and internal production. We can develop elaborated projects, offering high standard solutions to our customers. An advanced know-how, which is for us a precious resource, has allowed us to develop complex custom projects to suit the specific and unique requests of our customers.

Thanks to this, MULTIFORME is appreciated worldwide as a selected handmade lighting manufacturer. It has cooperated with important trade marks of the interior designing and furnishings sector, as a supplier of lighting products.

Dancer - the new crystal design lamp from Multiforme:



