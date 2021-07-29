Italian handmade lighting.
MULTIFORME® is an Italian company specialized in high-end handmade lighting. Our headquarter and our furnace are situated close to Venice, in the heart of the Veneto lighting district, an excellence of the Made in Italy sector.
MULTIFORME® operates autonomously thanks to its technical department and internal production. We can develop elaborated projects, offering high standard solutions to our customers. An advanced know-how, which is for us a precious resource, has allowed us to develop complex custom projects to suit the specific and unique requests of our customers.
Thanks to this, MULTIFORME is appreciated worldwide as a selected handmade lighting manufacturer. It has cooperated with important trade marks of the interior designing and furnishings sector, as a supplier of lighting products.
Dancer - the new crystal design lamp from Multiforme:
