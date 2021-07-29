Ваш браузер устарел.

MULTIFORME® lighting
Освещение Trebaseleghe
Отзыв (14)
    • CHARLESTON: la plafoniera realizzata in vetro di Murano, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Домашнее хозяйство Аксессуары и декор
    CHARLESTON: la plafoniera realizzata in vetro di Murano, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Спальная комната Освещение
    CHARLESTON: la plafoniera realizzata in vetro di Murano, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Столовая комнатаОсвещение
    +2
    CHARLESTON: la plafoniera realizzata in vetro di Murano
    Palazzo Doria d'Angri , MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в классическом стиле
    Palazzo Doria d'Angri , MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в классическом стиле
    Palazzo Doria d'Angri , MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в классическом стиле
    +3
    Palazzo Doria d'Angri
    Luce che costruisce e crea architettura: Hydiscus, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в стиле модерн
    Luce che costruisce e crea architettura: Hydiscus, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Столовая комната в стиле модерн
    Luce che costruisce e crea architettura: Hydiscus, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в стиле модерн
    +1
    Luce che costruisce e crea architettura: Hydiscus
    MULTIFORME® LIGHTING, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в классическом стиле
    MULTIFORME® LIGHTING, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в классическом стиле
    MULTIFORME® LIGHTING, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Гостиная в классическом стиле
    +28
    MULTIFORME® LIGHTING
    Absolute Collection, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Рабочий кабинет в классическом стиле
    Absolute Collection, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Рабочий кабинет в классическом стиле
    Absolute Collection, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Рабочий кабинет в классическом стиле
    +11
    Absolute Collection
    Крытые лампы, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Стены и пол в классическом стиле
    Крытые лампы, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Спальня в классическом стиле
    Крытые лампы, MULTIFORME® lighting MULTIFORME® lighting Лестницы
    +17
    Крытые лампы
    Показать все 41 проекты

    Italian handmade lighting.

    MULTIFORME® is an Italian company specialized in high-end handmade lighting. Our headquarter and our furnace are situated close to Venice, in the heart of the Veneto lighting district, an excellence of the Made in Italy sector.

    MULTIFORME® operates autonomously thanks to its technical department and internal production. We can develop elaborated projects, offering high standard solutions to our customers. An advanced know-how, which is for us a precious resource, has allowed us to develop complex custom projects to suit the specific and unique requests of our customers.

    Thanks to this, MULTIFORME is appreciated worldwide as a selected handmade lighting manufacturer. It has cooperated with important trade marks of the interior designing and furnishings sector, as a supplier of lighting products.

    Dancer - the new crystal design lamp from Multiforme:


    Услуги
    • Lighting Design
    • Lampadari vetro di Murano
    • Illuminazione
    • Restauro lampadari
    Регионы обслуживания
    Moskva, Россия и Trebaseleghe
    Адрес
    Via Montello II Tronco, 19
    35010 Trebaseleghe
    Италия
    +39-0499387669 www.multiforme.eu

    Отзыв

    cecillia hills cecillia hills
    5 месяцев назад
    Дата проекта: Январь 2022
    Редактировать
    Ennio Stefan
    Был сегодня на замене люстры даже не их производства, уже за доброту, доступность и вежливость если бы можно было бы поставить 6 звезд.
    около 1 месяца назад
    antica mente
    Слишком хорошо
    больше 4 лет назад
