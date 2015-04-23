Olga Kulikovskaia-Ashby established ‘Olga Kulikovskaia design and decor’ in 2009 to provide clients with a creative and professional interior design service.

Olga graduated from one of the best schools of interior design in Europe. After successful graduation from “Details school of design” in Moscow, she continued education at the Institute of Lorenzode Medici (Florence) and KLC (London). She has been achieving recognition ever since and her interiors have been covered in some of the profession's most prestigious magazines such as AD, Elle Decor and Instyle. Olga has been a member of ODI (Russia) since 2012 and a dual member of BIID (UK) since 2014. Her international background influences Olga's vision and gives her an understanding and appreciation of different cultures. Thanks to her broad horizons, subtle taste, constant traveling and visiting some of the best professional exhibitions in the industry, such as: iSaloni (Milan) and MAISON&OBJET (Paris) she is always in search of stunning ideas as well as new and interesting products and suppliers. Offering a high level of creativity, exceptional materials, beautiful textiles & finishes as well as designing bespoke furniture to create unique and stunning spaces tailored to her clients’ needs, Olga recognises that functionality is key in every project and her attention to detail is paramount.

Olga creates original hi-end interiors in various styles, from chalet to loft. The source for her inspiration always serves the unique personality of the client, so she offers strong design solutions to create bespoke and remarkable spaces which are most importantly, extremely comfortable for the client and their family. Olga’s goal is to exceed expectations, without exceeding budgets or timeframes. Projects have included country houses in Russia, numerous private residences in Moscow and projects for developers. Olga is currently working on a shalet style hotel project in Moscow and a number of apartments in Moscow city center.