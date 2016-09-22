Ваш браузер устарел.

Garden-graphics
Ландшафтные архитекторы Санкт-Петербург
Отзыв (6)
    Naturalistic garden
    Ландшафтный дизайн. Благоустройство и озеленение.

    Услуги
    • Ландшафтный дизайн.Проектирование . Авторский надзор.
    • Landscape design
    • Project
    • garden design project
    Регионы обслуживания
    Ready to work and be creative in any country.
    Награды компании
    • The Golden Trezzini Awards. Supported by Consulate General of Switzerland in St. Petersburg.
    • The best implemented landscaping and landscape design project in the Landscape as art category.
    • Naturalistic garden (Elena Konkova)
    Адрес
    Королёва 44
    193373 Санкт-Петербург
    Россия
    +7-9219594060 www.Garden-graphics.ru

    Отзыв

    Oksana Kolykhalova
    Если в поисках идеального ландшафтного дизайнера Вы провели не один час, а , возможно , и не один день, то Сейчас Вам повезло! Елена именно тот дизайнер который сможет Вас услышать и совместить невозможное: Ваши мечты с Вашими финансовыми возможностями. Она грамотно и профессионально создаст сад Вашей мечты!Красивый дом начинается с красивого ландшафта! Ваш сад и Ваш ландшафт будет отражением Вашей натуры, Вашей индивидуальности! Ваш сад будет работать весь год! Елена так профессионально организует пространство, что независимо от сезона сад будет Вас радовать! Профессионализм, чувство меры, потрясающий вкус -это те качества, которыми обладает Елена! Сама себе завидую, что судьба подарила мне встречу с Еленой!
    8 месяцев назад
    Валерия Зиновьева
    Профессионал, настоящий творец. Художник.
    почти 4 года назад
    Елена Чистякова
    Елена прекрасный дизайнер , творческий подход прекрасная работа !
    почти 3 года назад
